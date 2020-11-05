Trump campaign files lawsuit in 3rd state, Georgia, seeking to pause vote count in key battlegrounds Politics Posted: Nov 4, 2020 / 07:01 PM EST / Updated: Nov 4, 2020 / 07:04 PM EST President Donald Trump speaks on election night in the East Room of the White House. Trump spoke shortly after 2am with the presidential race against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden still too close to call. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump campaign files lawsuit in 3rd state, Georgia, seeking to pause vote count in key battlegrounds.