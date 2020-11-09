Trump campaign team holds Las Vegas press conference with former Nevada Attorney General

LAS VEGAS (WAVY/KLAS) — Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. held a press conference Sunday night.

The briefing took place in Las Vegas, Nevada outside of the Clark County Election Department.

Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt and Chairman of the American Conservative Union Matt Schlapp were both in attendance at the event.

Laxalt and Schlapp spoke on the election and ballot results in the state of Nevada, particularly the mail-in ballots.

On Friday, a U.S. federal court judge denied an emergency motion from Nevada Republicans after they sued Clark County and the Secretary of State’s Office, claiming voter fraud. The lawsuit alleged the county’s signature verification system uses lower quality images than its software requires.

Judge Andrew Gordon denied the plaintiff’s motion to stop the use of Clark County’s signature verification machine and change its vote-counting observation rules.

