1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

Clarification: Trump-North Korea story

Politics
Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump, Moon Jae-in

President Donald Trump, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in shake hands following their news conference at the Blue House in Seoul, Sunday, June 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

PANMUNJOM, Korea (AP) — In a story June 30, The Associated Press reported that President Donald Trump was joined in his Freedom House conversation with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un by his daughter and son-in-law, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. Ivanka Trump and Kushner did meet Kim and were in the room for the opening of the session between the American president and North Korean leader. The story should have made clear that they did not remain in the room for the closed-door discussion.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Capitol Connection

More Capitol Connection

Washington D.C. Bureau

More Washington-DC

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events