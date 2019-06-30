Clarification: Trump-North Korea story

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden says it would be “great” to have a female vice president, but he won’t say whether he’d pick Sen. Kamala Harris for the No. 2 spot if he receives his party’s nomination.

In an interview aired Friday on CNN, Biden said, “I think it helps having a woman on the ticket.” He was asked whether it might be Harris, who confronted him at last week’s Democratic presidential debate over his stance on busing in the 1970s. He said he was not going to get into specifics because “I don’t even have the nomination.”