1  of  4
Breaking News
Henrico police looking for missing man last seen before Halloween Former Chesterfield teacher charged for failing to report ‘inappropriate text messaging’ at camp Chesterfield man killed in police pursuit crash identified Richmond Lyft driver accused of sexually assaulting passenger during ride
Closings & Delays
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Trump says US on the hunt for Islamic State’s new leader

Politics

by: LOLITA C. BALDOR, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This file image made from video posted on a militant website April 29, 2019, purports to show the leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi being interviewed by his group’s Al-Furqan media outlet. In his last months on the run, al-Baghdadi was agitated, fearful of traitors, sometimes disguised as a shepherd, sometimes hiding underground, always dependent on a shrinking circle of confidants. (Al-Furqan media via AP, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says America has its eye on the new leader of the Islamic State following the death of the group’s leader in a military raid last month.

Trump didn’t mention the name of the leader who replaced Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. But he said in a speech Tuesday to the Economic Club of New York that the U.S. knows his location.

Al-Baghdadi killed himself with a suicide vest as U.S. commandos closed in on him during a raid on a compound in northern Syria.

The Islamic State named Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi as its new leader. Little is publicly known about him and the name is likely a pseudonym.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events