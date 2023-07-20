The Aug. 4 event comes as speculation about Youngkin's presidential ambitions - and support for him to run - continues to grow.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Former Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross plans to host Republican leaders and donors at his Hamptons mansion in August for an event for Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

The event – first reported by The Messenger – will give top GOP figures a chance to meet with Gov. Youngkin as some party leaders and donors look to entice him to run for president. It will be held on Aug. 4 at Ross’ mansion in the Hamptons on Long Island, members of Youngkin’s PAC confirmed.

Ross’ event for Youngkin, which 8News has learned is not a fundraiser but more of a meet-and-greet, comes after Youngkin’s political action committee reported raising $5.75 million in three months, more than any other previous Virginia governor did in a whole year while in office.

“Virginia is a bright light for our country and what can be accomplished when you’re focused on results; people are excited about what Gov. Youngkin is doing in the Commonwealth,” Dave Rexrode, Youngkin’s senior advisor, said in a statement.

Youngkin, who can’t run for re-election under Virginia law, has continued to say he’s focused on Virginia and the upcoming state legislative elections in November. But his massive fundraising haul, many national news appearances and out-of-state trips have fueled growing speculation that he’s considering a presidential run.

Ross, a billionaire investor who founded a private equity firm, served as former President Donald Trump’s commerce secretary. While in the role, the inspector general’s office found Ross misled Congress on his reasons for proposing a citizenship question on the 2020 Census.

Ross’ event also comes as former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential frontrunner, faces several investigations and federal charges as he seeks the GOP nomination in the 2024 race.

There were multiple reports about Ross’ rocky relationship with Trump as secretary, even some claiming Trump was considering removing Ross, but New York Magazine reported in January that the former president attended Ross’ 85th birthday.

Other attendees of Ross’ birthday bash, according to the report, included Thomas Peterffy, a billionaire Republican donor who gave Youngkin’s PAC $1 million in April. The New York Times reported that media mogul Rupert Murdoch, the billionaire owner of Fox News, hopes that Youngkin joins the 2024 presidential race.