Trump’s twitter permanently suspended

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — Twitter has permanently suspended Donald Trump’s Twitter account.
The @realDonaldTrump will be paused to prevent possible “further incitement of violence.”
Twitter says they had previously made it clear that they would permanently suspend the account if it kept violating guidelines. The company said that even elected officials and world leader’s accounts are not above guidelines restricting the incitement of violence.
