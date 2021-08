RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Wednesday is shaping up to be a very busy day with a good potential for severe weather across the region due to the remains of “Ida” That is why it is a VIPIR Alert Day for Central Virginia. Our window for the storms tomorrow will be from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. from west to east in the area. In the metro Richmond area, the window is from around 3 until just after 7.

The Storm Prediction Center has all of our area with a slight risk of severe weather.