RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Twitter account of Winsome Sears, the Republican nominee in Virginia’s lieutenant governor’s race, was temporarily restricted “in error by an automated spam filter,” according to a Twitter spokesperson.

Users were still able to access Sears’s account, but a notice indicating the account was “temporarily restricted” warned: “You’re seeing this warning because there has been some unusual activity from this account. Do you still want to view it?”

A spokesperson for the social media platform revealed the account was locked “in error” but the issue had since been resolved.

A screenshot of the warning on Winsome Sears’s Twitter account from July 25, 2021.

“This account was temporarily locked in error by an automated spam filter. This action has been reversed and the account is now fully operational,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement.

The warning was on Sears’s account over the weekend and was still up on Monday morning before eventually coming down.

“I was quite surprised to hear it was locked,” Sears said Monday in a phone interview. “I won’t say it was something nefarious going on, because I can’t imagine I was being silenced. I won’t be silenced.”

Sears, who is facing Del. Hala Ayala (D-Prince William) in the Nov. 2 general election, told 8News her account was restricted for four days.

“Four long days,” she said. “It was locked for four long days and it’s completely unacceptable.”

Stay with 8News for updates.