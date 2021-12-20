Two commanders in the White House with Biden’s latest four-legged addition

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — U.S. President and Commander-in-chief Joe Biden announced on Monday afternoon that he got a new dog, appropriately named Commander.

Biden made a welcome to the White House post for the new puppy on his presidential Twitter account on Monday afternoon.

His family’s newest pup bears a strong resemblance to Biden’s dog Champ who died at the age of 13 in June. Champ was a German shepherd.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s dogs Champ, right, and Major are seen on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)

The Bidens have another German shepherd named Major who has made a few headlines during his time in the White House for two separate biting incidents. In March, Major bit a Secret Service Agent and later that month the dog nipped at someone while on a walk. Biden enrolled Major in off-site training in April.

Major is also the first rescue dog to live in the White House.

With the addition of Commander, the Bidens are back to being a two-dog household.