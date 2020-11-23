U.S. Senators urge MSHA to protect miners from silica exposure

CHARLESTON,WV (WVNS) — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), along with other senators urged the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) to take immediate action in protecting miners from silica exposure.

This comes after the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General (OIG) published a report on the inadequate safety measures in place to protect miners from the dangerous carcinogen. Silica exposure is linked to deadly respiratory diseases such as black lung, silicosis, and progressive massive fibrosis (PMF).

The U.S. Senators joining Manchin were Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Bob Casey (D-PA), Time Kaine, (D-VA), and Mark Warner (D-VA).

The Senators said in part, “We urge you to take immediate action on the recommendations included in the recently published U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General (OIG) audit report on the inadequate measures being taken by the Mine Safety & Health Administration (MSHA) to protect coal miners from exposure to crystalline silica. Our nation’s coal miners have done their jobs, working tirelessly to help win wars, power the nation, and keep the lights on. It’s time for MSHA to do its job and update its regulations to ensure our coal miners have a safe working environment.”

