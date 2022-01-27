UPDATE: Andy Parker announces run for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District; Rep. Bob Good responds

FILE – In this Jan. 29, 2016 file photo, Andy Parker and his wife, Barbara, listen as Virginia Gov. Terry McAulliffe announces a compromise on a set of gun bills at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. The family of a slain journalist is asking the Federal Trade Commission, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, to take action against Facebook for failing to remove online footage of her shooting death. Andy Parker says the company is violating its own terms of service in hosting videos on Facebook and its sibling service Instagram that glorify violence. His daughter, TV news reporter Alison Parker, and cameraman Adam Ward were killed by a former co-worker while reporting for Roanoke, Virginia’s WDBJ-TV in August 2015. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

“I have done what I said I would do when first running for Congress in 2020, and have been on the front line fighting for our nation’s founding principles and against the Democrats’ radical leftist agenda. I have been among the most active freshmen lawmakers with more than two dozen bills sponsored to combat Democrats’ unconstitutional mandates, open borders, runaway federal spending, and efforts to indoctrinate our kids at school against the will of parents. I look forward to earning the support of 5th district voters to continue the fight against Democrat policies that are causing massive inflation, surging crime, supply and labor shortages, and more. “ U.S. Rep. Bob Good

(WFXR) — On Thursday morning, advocate and author Andy Parker — the father of a Roanoke reporter who was killed in 2015 — announced that he has filed to run for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“It’s become clear over the last two years that southside Virginia lacks a common-sense voice in Washington,” Parker said in a statement on Thursday, Jan. 27. “Instead of causing problems, I will work hard to fix them.”

Parker’s daughter, Alison, was shot and killed by a co-worker on live television in 2015. Following her death, Parker became a global advocate for common-sense gun legislation.

He also took on Facebook and YouTube when they refused to remove the videos of his daughter’s death from their platforms. Parker even testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee, requesting changes to Section 230 that protects social media from legal action.

“I’m running for Congress to limit the influence of giant tech companies and billionaires,” he said. “To make the internet safer for kids and families and make the economy fairer for everyone.“

In addition to his advocacy for his daughter, Parker said his decision to run for office was also inspired by “terrible leadership in Washington to protect children all across central Virginia” and “the inexcusable rhetoric and embarrassing behavior” from current U.S. Rep. Bob Good (R) of Virginia’s 5th District.

“Bob Good desecrates the Capitol every time he steps into it,” Parker said. “He’s one who has continually pushed the ‘Big Lie;’ he didn’t even have the decency to vote to honor the Capitol Police officers who bravely risked their lives to preserve our republic.”

Before his advocacy and run for Congress, Parker was an executive recruiter and was a member of the Henry County Board of Supervisors from 2004 to 2008. He was actually in the middle of his run for a second term on the board in 2015 when his daughter was killed. He withdrew from the race shortly afterward.

“I have the local government experience necessary to help bring federal resources to the heart of Virginia,” he said. “Charlottesville needs upgrades to its airport. Lynchburg has problems with sewer overflow. The recently signed infrastructure bill gives us the opportunity to do great things if we work together in Washington.”