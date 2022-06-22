RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Yesli Vega has won the republican primary vote for the 7th congressional district and will now face democrat Abigail Spanberger, who was first elected to represent central Virginia in 2018 and will be running for her third term in the House of Representatives in November.

Vega has a law enforcement background, having been a former Manassas Park police officer and former Prince William County sheriff’s deputy.

