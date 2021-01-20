Virginia democrats react to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris inauguration

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Inauguration Day events were an unfamiliar sight with very few spectators in the crowd. One person who did make the cut to watch Joe Biden and Kamala Harris be sworn into office was former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

He says nomrally there would be a million and a half people in attendance as the president takes the oath of office.

“This is here because of the insurrection on the Capitol on January 6th,” McAuliffe said. “Thank goodness Donald Trump is gone.”

McAuliffe is no stranger to inauguration ceremonies. He previously served as the chairman of the 53rd Presidential Inaugural Committee.

McAuliffe, who is running for governor again in 2021 praised Biden’s Inauguration Day speech for being all about unity. He says President Biden knows that Americans need to work together and is putting the country on the towards doing so.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger responded to the inauguration virtually.

“On behalf of Virginia’s 7th District I’d like to congratulate President Biden and Vice President Harris,” she said.

She continues to say she looks forward to working with the new commander in-chief and his administration to “unite our country behind a common purpose.”