RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Virginia House Democrats’ first statewide ad ahead of the Nov. 7 elections focuses on abortion access, targeting Republicans on the issue and claiming GOP lawmakers will ban the procedure if they take control of the General Assembly.

The caucus released a new digital ad Wednesday pointing to abortion bans passed in nearby states such as West Virginia and Tennessee as a preview of what could happen in Virginia.

“It’s happening all around us,” the narrator says as news clips on abortion bans in other Southern states play. “MAGA Republicans in Richmond want Virginia to be next.”

The digital ad – the first in a six-figure campaign — comes ahead of crucial elections on Nov. 7, when control of the Virginia General Assembly is at stake. House Democrats said the campaign will also have ads on early voting, a key issue for both parties this year.

The first ad focuses on comments from John Stirrup, a Republican running for the House of Delegates who said he would favor a “100% ban” on abortion in a recording obtained and reported by The Washington Post.

Stirrup told The Post he would back the 15-week ban Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) and other Virginia Republicans have supported and tried to pass into law. Democrats, with their Virginia Senate majority, have been able to stop efforts to restrict abortion.

“MAGA Republicans will ban abortion in Virginia if they win this November,” House Democratic Caucus Leader Don Scott (Portsmouth) said in a statement. “It’s happening all around us -abortion bans, women being jailed, and preventable medical emergencies. And the Virginia GOP wants to take us backwards and make us the next Florida or Mississippi.”

David Rexrode, the chairman of Gov. Youngkin’s Spirit of Virginia PAC, accused Virginia House Democrats of “resorting to divisive, blatantly false attacks and outright lies” for suggesting Republicans would look to pass a total ban on abortion without exceptions.

“Even the Fox 5 DC story Democrats cite in their ad disproves the entire premise of their message,” Youngkin’s political action committee said in a release. “They lazily cite a chyron instead of the actual substance of the news report.”

Youngkin has repeated that he backs restricting abortion but with exceptions for “rape, incest and when the mother’s life is at risk.” But Democrats noted remarks from Youngkin that he would sign any bill “to protect life.”

Garren Shipley, a spokesman for Virginia House Republicans and House Speaker Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah), said the caucus would not comment on the ad. But he noted several of the same points raised by Youngkin’s PAC, including that Republican bills to restrict abortion did not have language in them to put women in jail.

Virginia allows abortions until the end of the second trimester of pregnancy – and during the third if three doctors conclude the pregnancy would likely result in the mother’s death “or substantially and irremediably impair the mental or physical health of the woman.”

With these rules still in place and other states passing bans or other abortion restrictions since Roe fell in 2022, Virginia is the least restrictive Southern state on abortion.

“Their [Republicans] stance has been clear: if they win they will ban abortion in Virginia,” House Democratic caucus spokeswoman Morgan Hopkins wrote in an email. “Virginia is the last safe haven in the South and voters deserve to know what’s at stake — that the MAGA GOP will drag Virginia backwards and take away our rights and freedoms. We are just getting the word out and they’re right to be scrambling.”

Early voting for the Nov. 7 elections starts Sept. 22 until Nov. 4.