Virginia Department of Elections addresses third-party absentee ballots

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Some Virginia residents have received applications to vote by mail with pre-paid return envelopes addressed to the incorrect registrar’s office. The Virginia Department of Elections announced in a press release today that these did not come from their offices.

The release from the Department of Elections attributes the absentee ballot applications to the Center for Voter Information, a non-partisan organization that works to inform and register voters.

The Department of Elections says they have no affiliation with the group and does not coordinate with any third-party groups on campaign efforts.

The CVI released a press release today acknowledging the mistake and said they regret adding to any confusion involving the November elections.

“Approximately half a million applications sent to eligible voters in Virginia included incorrect information, and we are working diligently to address the issues,” according the release from CVI.

CVI says, voters received return envelopes to the wrong election offices in Fairfax City and Fairfax County, Franklin City and Franklin County, Richmond City and Richmond County, and Roanoke City and Roanoke County. They are now working with local election officials to re-direct the vote by mail applications to the proper locations.

According to the press release from the Department of Elections, “Any applications that arrive in the wrong locality’s office will be forwarded immediately to the correct office for processing.”

Voters can apply to receive an absentee ballot for the November election on the Virginia Department of Elections website.

The Virginia Department of Elections will begin mailing absentee ballots on Sept. 18.