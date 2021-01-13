Virginia GOP delegates who asked Pence to nullify election results stripped of committee assignments

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three Republican Virginia delegates have been stripped of their committee assignments after signing a letter last week that asked Vice President Mike Pence to nullify the state’s certified election results.

8News learned today that Del. Cole has been removed from the Privileged and Elections committee, Del. LaRock was removed from the Transportation committee and Del. Campbell was removed from the Courts of Justice committee.

On Jan. 5, Del. Dave LaRock (R-Loudon), Del. Mark Cole (R-Fauquier) and Del. Ronnie Campbell (R-Lexington) co-signed a letter asking “a stay of any designation of Presidential Electors from our state until such time as a comprehensive forensic audit of the November 3, 2020, election has taken place to determine the actual winner.”

The delegate’s argument was that they thought the new state election law passed during the 2020 General Assembly which expanded Virginia voters’ ability to vote absentee through mail-in ballots, was unconstitutional.

Kunal Atit, Communications Director for Del. Eileen Filler-Corn released the following statement about the delegate’s actions:

By seeking to disenfranchise millions of Virginians and undercut faith in our democratic institutions, Delegate Dave LaRock, Delegate Mark Cole and Delegate Ronnie Campbell showed exceedingly poor judgement and conducted themselves in a manner unbecoming of their office. Their attempt to cast doubt on our elections process in order to impede the peaceful transfer of power between one President to another is an affront to our democracy and violates the public trust. Kunal Atit, Communications Director for Del. Eileen Filler-Corn

