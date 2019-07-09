1  of  4
Breaking News
Rescue efforts underway after 5-year-old boy falls in chimney Virginia’s special session on gun control set to begin The latest: Hundreds gather outside Capitol ahead of special session on gun violence DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

Virginia GOP majority whip resigns in protest after top Republican proposes gun ban in government buildings

Politics

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

File photo of Sen. Bill Stanley

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WRIC) — A Virginia Republican senator has resigned his leadership role to protest a top Republican’s push to ban guns in government-controlled buildings.

Sen. Bill Stanley told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he’s resigned as majority whip of the GOP Senate caucus after Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment sponsored legislation to implement a broad ban on guns in government buildings.

Sources tell 8News the Senate Republican Caucus, however, voted to decline to accept Stanley’s resignation, leaving him as the majority whip despite trying to step down.

Norment’s legislation caught both Republicans and gun-control advocates off guard. His GOP colleagues immediately pushed back. They say it’s an infringement on the rights of law-abiding citizens to prevent them from carrying guns into government buildings.

Norment is married to a lobbyist for the city of Virginia Beach, where a municipal worker gunned down his co-workers in a mass shooting.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Capitol Connection

More Capitol Connection

Washington D.C. Bureau

More Washington-DC

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events