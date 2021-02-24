Virginia GOP will hold drive-in convention at Liberty University to nominate statewide candidates

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Republicans will nominate candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general during a drive-in convention May 8 that the party plans to hold across parking lots at Liberty University in Lynchburg.

Debate intensified as the GOP State Central Committee met Tuesday to make a final decision on which nominating method the party should use. Members previously selected a statewide convention, opting against a state-run primary as Democrats have chosen.

Concerns over holding a statewide convention amid coronavirus restrictions led to other suggestions, including an unassembled convention or party canvass. One Republican gubernatorial contender, Amanda Chase, even cited the restrictions in a lawsuit against the Virginia GOP to force a statewide primary.

The lawsuit sought an injunction, arguing that possibly having 5,000 to 10,000 delegates “under one roof” violates gathering restrictions in response to the global pandemic. A Richmond judge denied Chase’s effort, essentially ending any chance that a primary would be used to nominate statewide candidates.

The committee worked Tuesday to find a method to limit human contact while staying committed to previous votes to hold a statewide convention. Willie Deutsch, a Central District representative on the committee, told other members Tuesday that Liberty University in Lynchburg has offered to provide its parking lots and that a drive-in convention at the university was the “last option.”

Virginia’s last three Republican governors had urged the GOP State Central Committee to choose a party canvass, also referred to as a firehouse primary, writing in a letter to members before the meeting that the panel’s inability to pick a final process “has been disheartening” to watch from afar.

Former Virginia Govs. George F. Allen, James S. Gilmore and Robert F. McDonnell argued that a canvass, essentially a party-run primary, would have accommodated a larger group of voters while giving the GOP authority to prevent Democrats from taking part by requiring people to sign a pledge. The former GOP governors contended the party would not be able to move forward with a statewide convention under the coronavirus restrictions imposed by Gov. Ralph Northam (D).

“Given the current gubernatorial executive order in place, which could be further extended by this Governor, a large statewide convention will likely not be permissible in June in government-restricted Virginia,” they wrote. “We strongly urge you to put aside differences tonight and select a canvass, which has been successfully used many times previously by our party.”

