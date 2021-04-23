Virginia Republicans won’t allow Orthodox Jews to vote absentee in May 8 convention

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Republican Party’s governing body ruled out giving Orthodox Jews who observe the Sabbath an absentee voting option for next month’s convention after a heated debate in which some members accused others of working to limit access to voters.

The GOP State Central Committee met Thursday to go over proposed changes to the party’s plan for the convention. These included amendments to allow certain locations to open up an additional location for the convention and give observant Jews who signed up to be delegates an exemption to vote absentee — the same one given to military members — during the convention, which is Saturday, May 8.

Following months of uncertainty on which nominating process to choose, committee members agreed to hold what is being referred to as an “unassembled” or “disassembled” convention on May 8. Approved party delegates will go to a designated location within their district on that day to select the party’s nominee for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

They will turn in their ranked-choice ballots, where delegates will list the candidates they support in order, and the candidate who reaches a majority wins the nomination. If a candidate does not reach over 50%, the candidate with the lowest rank will be eliminated and the count will be done again. Candidates will continue to be removed until one reaches a majority.

A group of four rabbis had requested an amendment to give those with a religious obligation to still take part in the convention, writing to RPV chairman Rich Anderson earlier this month that it would be “impossible” for Orthodox Jews to vote on May 8 and observe the Sabbath.

“They cannot drive a car. They cannot ride in a car. They cannot use a writing utensil. There is no way someone else can vote for them,” Miki Miller, the Virginia GOP’s committee chair for the 3rd Congressional District, said Thursday. “This is either a yes, we let them be a part of our party and vote or we tell them no.”

Those who opposed the proposal argued that not enough research had been done to study the issue, leading some members to call for the amendment to be referred to a committee for further review. SCC members in support of that effort also pointed to the fact that the May 8 convention was fast-approaching and the committee shouldn’t “add more complexity” to the process.

John Massoud, the chair of the SCC’s committee for the 6th Congressional District, said that the Virginia GOP had been doing conventions “for quite some time and this has never come up before.” He added that he has spoken with those in the Orthodox Jewish community in the 6th District who said “there is no ban on them voting.”

The committee’s chair for the 5th Congressional District, Melvin Adams, pointed to the fact that military members who seek to vote absentee have to provide verification that they are who they say they are.

“The reason I feel that we should table this right now, is because we’re two weeks in front of an election,” Melissa Beaudoin, the chair of the party’s committee in the 11th Congressional District, told other members. “We’re changing the quote rules, right before the election. And don’t we want to have it as fair as possible? To do that you don’t change the rules at the very end.”

Beaudoin said she understood concerns of excluding certain voters but stressed their were other issues at hand and that the committee should not rush into such a move.

Members who supported approving the proposal to grant the absentee voting option stressed there would be no trouble making the accommodation, arguing that only a small group of people who had already signed up to be delegates were seeking to vote absentee due to the religious obligation.

Thomas Turner, the chair of the Young Republicans of Virginia, accused other members of playing “parliamentary games” to prevent those seeking the exemption from taking part in the convention.

“This is why people say we are not inclusive. I have been fighting for inclusivity for the last decade in this party,” Turner, one of two Black members on the GOP committee, said. “Everybody should have an opportunity to speak. Everybody should have an opportunity to vote.

“Let my brothers and sisters in the Jewish community vote. Let them vote! We talk about voter integrity and we’re trying to suppress the vote. This is exactly what this is.”

In the end, the amendment to refer the proposal to a committee for additional review was rejected with a majority vote. However, after a smaller window of debate, the committee couldn’t reach the supermajority threshold, 75%, to include the proposed amendment to the party’s plan.

Ian A. Cummings, the 1st vice chair of the Republican Party of Norfolk, and Kenneth Reid, the 2nd vice chair of the city’s Republican Party, issued a statement blasting the vote from the committee, saying it shouldn’t take a supermajority vote and calling on RPV Chairman Anderson to offer reforms to the process.

“The SCC comprises largely older party insiders who seem to care more about using rules to exclude people from participating instead of growing the GOP base to win elections,” they wrote. “Their attitude seems to be: ‘Keep it small, control it all.’”

Three candidates seeking the GOP nomination for governor at the convention went to social media after the meeting to express their displeasure with the vote, with Del. Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights), Glenn Youngkin and Peter Doran sending tweets criticizing the decision.