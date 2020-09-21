Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam endorses Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea, three city council candidates in November election

by: WFXRtv.com Digital Desk

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea (D). (Photo: Aaron Thompson/WFXR News)

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Gov. Ralph Northam (D-Va.) announced his endorsement of Roanoke’s incumbent mayor and three other city council candidates on Sunday night.

Mayor Sherman Lea, Robert Jeffrey, Peter Volosin, and Councilwoman Patricia White-Boyd are Democratic candidates for November’s election.

“Now more than ever, we need leaders focused on policy that allows every person and community to thrive,” Northam said in a statement. “This year’s Democratic ticket for Roanoke Mayor and City Council is a team united to lead and support the valley through these changing times, and I hope you’ll join me in supporting them on November 3rd.”

Lea previously announced an endorsement from Northam on September 2.

