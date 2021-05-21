Virginia House of Delegates candidate who didn’t disclose property on form under criminal investigation

House speaker Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, at rostrum, listen as House majority leader, Del. Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, on monitor, speaks in an empty Virginia House of Delegates chamber during a Zoom Legislative session at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A criminal investigation of Mark Earley Jr., a Republican candidate vying for the House of Delegates, is underway after a complaint was reported to Virginia State Police about the paperwork he submitted to qualify for the June 8 primary ballot.

Seeking the 68th District House seat in Richmond, Earley Jr. moved his family from the city’s Woodland Heights neighborhood to live with his parents in the district in order to qualify for the Republican primary. Candidates are required to live in the districts they aim to represent.

The son of Mark Earley Sr., former Virginia attorney general, Earley Jr. also made an error on an economic interest statement when filing his paperwork. The document asks whether a candidate owns real estate, beyond their main residence, that’s valued over $5,000.

Earley did not disclose his other residence when he initially signed the document on March 16, according to the original paperwork he signed and filed. Virginia law prohibits “any willfully false material statement or entry” on forms from candidates.

Virginia State Police began the investigation last week after getting a complaint, according to a spokeswoman.

“The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond Field Office initiated an investigation into a complaint concerning paperwork submitted by Mark Earley Jr. to the Virginia Conflict of Interest and Ethics Advisory Council,” Corinne Geller, a state police spokeswoman, wrote in an email.

Earley’s campaign did not immediately respond to 8News’ request for comment.

Earley Jr. is one of two Republicans running for the party’s nomination in the race for the 68th District, which is represented by Del. Dawn Adams (D-Richmond). The district is almost split evenly between Chesterfield County and Richmond City, including a small sliver covering Henrico County.

According to the Department of Elections, Earley Jr. is qualified for the Republican primary against fellow GOP candidate Mike Dickinson.

“Once the investigation is completed, state police will turn the findings over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for review and adjudication of the matter,” Geller added.

Stay with 8News for updates.