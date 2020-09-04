Virginia House rejects bill eliminating qualified immunity for police

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia House of Delegates on Friday rejected a bill to eliminate qualified immunity for police, a legal defense that often prevents officers from facing civil lawsuits, just a day after the chamber narrowly advanced the measure.

Earlier this week, the bill was killed in committee but was revived with some changes on Tuesday. Del. Jeffrey Bourne (D-Richmond), who introduced the bill, said the old version would’ve held employers liable for an officer’s actions while they were off-duty but in uniform. In the new version, he said that liability is no longer automatic.

A bill to eliminate qualified immunity for officers in the commonwealth FAILS in the House. The bill would’ve made it easier for citizens to sue police for misconduct. Some called it the most opposed bill among law enforcement of the special sessionhttps://t.co/KYSFVGwdjf pic.twitter.com/ra6IZf0ufn — Jackie DeFusco 8News (@Jackie8News) September 4, 2020

“This bill is much narrower at this point than it was when it was first introduced,” Bourne told 8News’ Jackie DeFusco. The proposal failed in the House on Friday with a 47-49 vote, with three senators abstaining.

