Virginia legislators send letter to U.S. Postmaster about mail delays

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (D-VA) announced on Monday that they have sent a letter to the U.S. Postmaster General asking him to address mail delivery delays during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The senators said the delays have impacted the delivery of items people need to survive, such as medications and groceries.

“We have heard from hundreds of our constituents that recount unacceptable delays in the delivery of everything from Christmas and birthday cards to mail-order medications and credit card bills,” the senators wrote to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. “Furthermore, we seek answers about operational decisions and other circumstances that have contributed to such delays and what is being done to prevent future failures.”

Kaine and Warner said they raised concerns about structural and operational changes that were implemented over the summer, saying they would impact timely mail delivery. In response to the concerns, DeJoy halted some of the changes until after the 2020 presidential election.

While the postmaster said there was only a “temporary decline,” but court filings show that in December first-class mail on-time delivery rates were at 55.1 percent in the Richmond Postal Area. Before the changes were implanted, Richmond’s on-time delivery rate was typically around 90 percent.

In their letter, the senators said a recent report from the USPS Office of Inspector General found the Richmond Processing and Distribution Center has the fourth-highest late trip rates among P&DCs nationwide.

“Relatedly, many of our constituents in all corners of the Commonwealth are reporting that they are not receiving any mail for days or weeks at a time despite the Informed Delivery system indicating they are receiving mail,” Kaine and Warner said in their letter. “We understand this is likely due to staffing shortages but implore you to create additional contingency plans to ensure a particular delivery route does not miss its mail for days at a time simply because its letter carrier is out sick.”

The two legislators also said they wanted DeJoy to rescind policy changes that are delaying mail delivery, publish data on COVID-19 cases of postal workers and take additional steps to make sure mail-order medications are expeditiously processed.

