Virginia Republican leaders urge Gov. Northam to stop release of man who killed RPD officer in 1979

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Republican leaders wrote a letter to Governor Ralph Northam urging to stop the release of the man who killed Richmond Police Officer Michael Connors in 1979.

Delegate Robert Bell, Senator Mark Obenshain, immediate past chairman of the House and Senate Courts of Justice Committees, Senate Republican Leader Thomas Norment Jr., and House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert combined to construct the letter to Gov. Northam.

Virgnia’s Parole Board approved the release of Vincent Martin, the man who killed Officer Connors, in March. Martin is currently serving a life sentence.

His release was scheduled to begin May 11. The aforementioned legislators insisted that Gov. Northam “act immediately to prevent the release.”

The lawmakers wrote, “The urgency of our request cannot be overstated. Absent an immediate intervention by you, Vincent Martin walks free tomorrow. We owe it to the victim’s family, to the Richmond Police Department, and to all Virginians to ensure that the process of granting parole is consistently legal, fair, and just.”

Read the full letter to Gov. Northam:





