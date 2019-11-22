Virginia Republicans pick Norment as state Senate minority leader

Ahead of next year’s General Assembly session, Virginia Republicans chose state Sen. Thomas K. Norment (R-James City) as the new minority leader in the state Senate. (AP photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ahead of next year’s General Assembly session, Virginia Republicans chose state Sen. Thomas K. Norment (R-James City) as the new minority leader in the state Senate.

In office for nearly 30 years, Norment was formerly the majority leader when the GOP was in control of the Virginia state Senate.

Following Norment’s selection as minority leader, state Sen. Amanda Chase (R-Chesterfield) announced she would not caucus with Republicans in 2020.

“I cannot continue to support Senator Tommy Norment as leader,” Chase said in a statement. “If we continue down the same path under the same leadership it will not be good for the Commonwealth, as it has just been proven by a complete party flip of the Senate and the House.”

