Virginia State Capitol closed ‘out of an abundance of caution’; no active threat

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Capitol has had its entrances blocked off “out of an abundance of caution” after riots in D.C.

Capitol Square has been barricaded and all employees have been told to leave.

The Virginia State Capitol is closed until further notice in response to the demonstrations in DC. I’m told this is out of an abundance of caution and there is no active threat. pic.twitter.com/Onv3rFI1Mw — Jackie DeFusco (@Jackie8News) January 6, 2021

Currently there is no active threat.

The situation in D.C. is ongoing

