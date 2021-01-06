RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Capitol has had its entrances blocked off “out of an abundance of caution” after riots in D.C.
Capitol Square has been barricaded and all employees have been told to leave.
Currently there is no active threat.
The situation in D.C. is ongoing but stay with 8News for further updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Chaos at the Capitol stops Electoral College certification short
- What’s inside the U.S. Capitol?
- Pentagon says all 1,100 DC National Guard members deployed amid protests
- Northam sends Virginia National Guard, 200 state troopers to assist at Capitol
- Virginia State Capitol closed ‘out of an abundance of caution’; no active threat