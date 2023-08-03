RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Virginians prefer Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) over President Joe Biden (D) in a hypothetical presidential election, a new poll found.

The poll from the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University also showed that Virginians are split between Biden against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in a potential matchup but back the president against the Republican frontrunner, former President Donald Trump.

Of the 804 Virginians polled, 44% said they would vote for Gov. Youngkin, and 37% said they would pick Biden in a hypothetical head-to-head contest. Ten percent said undecided, according to the poll.

While Trump and DeSantis are in the 2024 primary, Youngkin has not jumped into the race for the Republican nomination despite reports and speculation about his presidential ambitions.

In a potential rematch between Biden and Trump, 43% said they would vote to re-elect the president, and 40% favored the former president. The poll found Virginians are split on Biden vs. Gov. DeSantis, with each receiving 41% of the vote.

The poll results were primarily split by political party, with respondents who identified as Democrats backing Biden over the three Republicans and those who said they were Republicans favoring the GOP candidate.

Republican respondents preferred Youngkin (86.4%) over Trump (82%) and DeSantis (81.5%). But those who identified as independents favored Trump (39.7%) over Youngkin (30.8%) and DeSantis (36.8%).

The three Republicans did better among independent respondents in their hypothetical matchups with Biden.

“Voters are showing no clear and distinct preference for Democrats or Republicans in elections from the statehouse to the White House,” former Virginia Gov. L. Douglas Wilder, the school’s namesake, said in a statement. “This is a continuing trend and should be a ‘wake up call’ to Democrats and Republicans.”

The poll found that Virginians were more likely to favor the job Youngkin (49%) is doing as governor over how Biden is handling the presidency (39%).

There is a clear partisan divide with Biden’s rating as 72% of Democrats said they approve of how he’s handling his job compared to just 6% of Republicans.

There were 804 Virginia adults surveyed for the poll through landline and mobile phone interviews from July 14-25. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 5.46 percentage points.