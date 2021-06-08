Voting underway for Virginia’s primary

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Tuesday, June 8 is Primary Day in Virginia and voters are heading to the polls to their cast their ballot for a number of statewide races.

Ballots will vary depending on where you live, but Democratic primary ballots across the Commonwealth will have candidates for three statewide races.

What do I need to know about voting?

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. To find your polling place, click here.

Voters need to bring an acceptable form of ID to vote in person. A list of acceptable ID forms can be found here.

If you requested an absentee ballot, you can complete it and drop it off at your polling place on Election Day. If you’re voting by mail, it must be postmarked on or before Election day and received by your registrar by noon on Friday, June 11.

Who’s on the ballot?

Five Democrats are vying for the party’s nomination for governor: Del. Lee Carter (Manassas), state Sen. Jennifer McClellan (Richmond), Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy and former governor Terry McAuliffe.

Six candidates are on the ballot for the race for lieutenant governor: Del. Sam Rasoul (Roanoke), Del. Hala Ayala (Prince William), Del. Mark Levine (Alexandria), Sean Perryman, Xavier Warren and Andria McClellan.

Attorney General Mark Herring is seeking a third term in office against challenger Del. Jay Jones.

There are seven House district races on the Republican primary ballot, with only three incumbents being challenged for the party’s nomination.

The Virginia GOP opted for a convention in early May to select its statewide candidates.

What comes next?

Once polls close and ballots have been counted, the contests for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general will be set.

Voters will make the ultimate decision during the general election on November 2.