VP Mike Pence promotes new trade agreement in Louisa County

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Vice President Mike Pence is promoting a new trade agreement for America’s partners in NAFTA. The Trump administration wants to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement with the U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement, or USMCA.

The new agreement changes standards for parts used by American automakers, opens the Canadian dairy market to U.S. farmers and changes standards for digital commerce and intellectual property.

At an appearance in Louisa County on Saturday, Pence made a case for passing the new deal.

Vice President Pence speaks with 8News anchor Juan Conde

“All the efforts Donald Trump is taking to open up markets and free and fair trade for American workers means real jobs and opportunities here in Virginia.” the VP said.

Critics complain that USMCA will cost U.S. jobs and fails to protect the rights of workers.

USMCA was signed by the U.S., Mexico, and Canada in June, but has yet to be ratified by Canada and the U.S.

President Trump accuses House Democrats of dragging their feet.

LATEST HEADLINES: