Warner, Herring press conference asking for congressional action to reverse U.S. Postal Service policies

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Senator Mark Warner and Attorney General Mark Herring held a joint press conference today at the Regency Station Post Office asking for congressional action to reverse recent U.S. Postal Service policies.

Warner has been speaking out against the administrations changes to the postal service since June. At the press conference today he reiterated his concerns about the dramatic changes to the postal service and announced he had received 11,000 complaints from residents about mail delivery times and processes.

Among the comments were complaints about delays in the delivery of medication, late fees being charged for bills that did not arrive on time and concerns about the integrity of the upcoming presidential election. Warner says he heard from one Henrico resident and small business owner who said the delays in her packages being delivered to customers is hurting her business.

Herring said that so far in Virginia there have been three mail sorting machines removed from a post office in the Dulles area and another in the process of being removed in the Merrifield area.

In addition to changes in infrastructure and equipment, Herring and Warner are concerned with policy changes and management changes. Herring says there have been changes in policy as to when mail trucks are sent out for the day that could leave some mail behind. Warner worries that Post Master General DeJoy made management changes late on a Friday night in hopes of sneaking it by people.

According to Herring, Virginia has joined about 15 other states in a lawsuit against the Post Master General to stop and reverse the changes being made to the postal service. Herring says the changes are an attack on democracy and an act of voter suppression.

“I’m going to make sure that everyone’s vote counts whether it’s by mail or in-person,” Herring said.

