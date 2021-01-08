West Virginia Delegate charged with federal crimes for storming US Capitol

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- According to West Virginia State Senator, William Ihlenfeld, West Virginia Delegate, Derrick Evans, has been charged with federal crimes.

The Unites States Justice Department charged Evans with illegally entering US Capitol.

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, also made the announcement during his coronavirus briefing

“This came across, W.Va. delegate Evans charged federally with entering a restricted area, according to Federal Department of Justice,” said Gov. Justice.

On Wednesday, delegate-elect Derrick Evans (R-WV) filmed the breach at the US Capitol and posted it live on social media.

“We’re in. We’re in. Derrick Evans is in the Capitol,” Evans is heard in the video posted on social media Wednesday.

Thursday, an attorney released a statement on behalf of Evans saying he will not resign despite the growing push to step down from both sides of the political aisle.