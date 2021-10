A sign with an arrow outside the Hanover County general registrar’s office shows voters where to go to cast their ballots early for the June primary. (8News photo/Dean Mirshahi)

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — If you are looking to cast your ballot early in the November gubernatorial election, you only have until Saturday to get it done.

Early voting began in Virginia on September 17 and the last day is October 30 before Election Day on November 2.

Identification is required for you to vote.

8News has prepared articles for you to find your early voting locations in Central Virginia:

Other voting information can be found here.