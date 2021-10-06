Where can I vote early in Goochland County?

A sign with an arrow outside the Hanover County general registrar’s office shows voters where to go to cast their ballots early for the June primary. (8News photo/Dean Mirshahi)

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — With the upcoming 2021 Virginia General Election in early November, you may be wondering where you can submit your ballot early to avoid the lines of Election Day.

In Goochland County, you can vote early in person at the Goochland Sports Complex at 1800 Sandy Hook Road between the weekday hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. through October 29.

Absentee voting will also be available for residents on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also vote on Sunday, Oct. 24 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to vote absentee by mail, you can also request a ballot by Oct. 22.

Applications can be returned in person at the Office of the General Registrar located at 1876 Sandy Hook Road and by mail to the PO Box 1013, Goochland, VA 23063.

For more information on voting in Goochland, visit the county’s voter website.