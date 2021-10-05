Where can I vote early in Hanover County?

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover is accepting in-person absentee early voting in the county ahead of the 2021 Virginia General Election.

You can vote at the Hanover County Early Voting Center at 7497 County Complex Road. The hours for in-person voting are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 29.

You can also vote on certain weekends. On Saturdays, Oct 23. and Oct. 30, the hours for the facility are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Sunday, Oct. 17, the hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There is also a ballot drop box located at the Wickham Building on the Government Center. That can be accessed through November 2 at 7 p.m.

Voter registration ends on Oct. 12 at 5 p.m. in the office or at 11:59 p.m. online.

The last day to request to vote by mail is Oct. 22 at 5 p.m.

Election Day voting polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.