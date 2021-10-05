Where can I vote early in Henrico County?

Absentee drop off box at one of Henrico’s voting locations. (Photo Henrico County Government)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Learning from last year’s presidential election, Henrico County has simplified the process to vote early for this year’s gubernatorial election.

If you want to vote early, you can go to the Eastern Government Center located at 3820 Nine Mile Road or the Western Government Center on 4305 E. Parham Road.

You can vote between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The offices are also open on two Saturdays: Oct. 23 and Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The last day to vote absentee is Saturday, Oct. 30.

Starting on Monday, Oct 18, early voting will also be at Varina Library with the same hours as the two government centers.

Henrico County also has five drop boxes you can cast your absentee ballots at: