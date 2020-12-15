LIVE: White House holds first press briefing after Electoral College confirms Biden’s victory

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The White House will hold its first press briefing Tuesday after the Electoral College confirmed Democrat Joe Biden as the country’s next president.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany declined to clarify whether or not President Donald Trump recognizes Biden as president-elect, saying he’s still involved in legal challenges.

“The president is still involved in ongoing litigation related to the election,” McEnany said. “Yesterday’s vote was one step in the constitutional process, so I will leave that to him.”

The briefing comes a day after electors voted state-by-state in a formal proceeding that ascertained Biden’s victory in the presidential election. The results will now be sent to Washington and tallied in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress. Vice President Mike Pence will preside over the meeting.

President Donald Trump has refused to concede the election, continuing to make unfounded claims of voter fraud.

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged Biden as president-elect.

“Many of us had hoped the presidential election would yield a different result,” McConnell said. “But our system of government has the processes to determine who will be sworn in on Jan. 20. The Electoral College has spoken.”