Youngkin: For now, listen to principals on school masks

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin says he’s confident his administration will win a court battle over his executive order allowing parents to opt out of school mask mandates for their children.

But he is advising parents to “listen to their principal” until the Supreme Court of Virginia issues its ruling. Confusion was swirling Friday with Youngkin’s order is slated to go into effect Monday and no action yet from the court following a lawsuit filed earlier in the week.

School districts across the state have offered a range of responses to Youngkin’s order, with many saying their mandates would remain in place next week.