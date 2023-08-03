RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s political action committee got its second $1 million check from billionaire Thomas Peterffy, a GOP megadonor who recently said he would like to see Virginia’s governor enter the 2024 presidential race.

Campaign finance records show Youngkin’s Spirit of Virginia PAC received $1 million from Peterffy on Aug. 3. Peterffy gave the PAC a $1 million check on April 20.

“I think that Governor Youngkin would be an ideal candidate for the Republican Party and I very much hope that he’s going to enter the race,” Peterffy said in a July 26 appearance on Fox Business.

Peterffy shared doubts over other Republicans’ chances in a general election, saying on Fox Business that he finds the candidates in the GOP primary, including former President Donald Trump, to be “extreme.”

“People I speak to are all favorably inclined towards him,” Peterffy said of Youngkin during the Fox appearance. “So, if he entered, I think there would be tremendous enthusiasm and he could win the general election.”

Unlike Trump — the party’s frontrunner — and other candidates, Youngkin has not entered the race and continues to say he is focused on Virginia. A spokesperson for the Spirit of Virginia PAC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Peterffy’s donation.

Days before cutting the $1 million check in April, Peterffy told the Financial Times that he was putting his plans to back DeSantis’ potential presidential bid “on hold” due to the Florida governor’s “stance on abortion and book banning.”

Peterffy’s donation to Youngkin’s PAC comes ahead of an event Friday for Youngkin hosted by former Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. The event, first reported by The Messenger, will give Republican leaders and donors a chance to meet with Youngkin, 8News was told.

Ross’ event for Youngkin, which 8News has learned is not a fundraiser but rather more of a meet-and-greet, comes as some in the party look to entice Youngkin to run for president.

