1  of  6
Breaking News
3 dead in Buckingham County house fire Children airlifted to hospital after crash Powhatan woman dies after truck runs off the road, striking several trees Suspect arrested in shooting on Richmond’s Northside Police ID man killed in Southside parking lot shooting Man found dead on Richmond’s Southside; third death investigation in 24 hours

Polling firm: Outsider ahead in Tunisia presidential vote

News
Posted: / Updated:

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — A polling firm has projected an independent outsider, Kais Saied, as the winner in the first round of Tunisia’s presidential election, with jailed media magnate Nabil Karoui in second place.

Projections by Sigma Conseil do not show Prime Minister Youssef Chahed among the top four candidates in Sunday’s vote, which featured 26 contenders.

Official preliminary results are expected by Tuesday.

The projection gives Saied, a constitutional law professor without a party, 19.5% of the vote and Karoui 15.5%.

Ranking third is the candidate for the moderate Islamist party Ennahdha, Abdelfattah Mourou, with 11%.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

RVA Responds

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events