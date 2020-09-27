Possible bear sighting in Ashland on Sunday

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Is that a bear over there? An Ashland resident called the Ashland Police Department on Sunday to report a possible bear sighting between Randolph Street and Route One south of Myrtle Street.

The department posted the report on Facebook at 12:30 p.m., “out of an abundance of caution.”

The post explains there are typically a few bear cub spottings a year in Ashland. Police advise residents to give the bears space to move through town. According to the post, “when we do see these wild animals, they are non-aggressive, and more afraid of us than we are of them.”

Bear sightings in Ashland can be reported to Hanover Emergency Communications at 804-365-6140.

