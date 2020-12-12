Possible Nor’Easter Tuesday night into Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The weather models that we use to develop forecast continue to show strong signs of a major winter storm developing later Tuesday night and last through Wednesday. This would be a Nor’easter, which could bring a variety of weather to the Commonwealth. There will be areas that will see all rain, some that will see a mix and other areas that will have all snow.



While the storm is several days out from developing and having an impact on us, those weather models are coming into much better agreement for the development of this storm and the timing and the type of weather that we can see.

The overall setup will be a storm system coming at the east coast from the Tennessee Valley during Tuesday. This storm will begin to weaken as it transfers it’s energy to a new storm that will be developing along the North Carolina / Virginia Coast. This will be the Nor’easter. The development of this new coastal storm will draw down colder air out of the Ohio Valley. Of course the key factor will be how far down does the cold air come as the moisture is still in place. Right now, it looks like areas from Charlottesville to Fredericksburg would have the best chance to see all snow and that could be a significant storm. Areas along and east of US- HWY 15 to I-95 could see rain to start but then a change to sleet and snow. I have to say there is some concern that an area from Farmville to Appomattox to Lunenburg could see some possible and significant icing, this will be something to watch. For Metro Richmond, including Petersburg and Ashland a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow is likely with some snow accumulation, but how much is a big question. Finally, east of I-95 it looks to be a cold rainy storm. I have detailed this in the video above.

At this point, do the simple things to prepare for the storm. Stay with us for the latest forecast.