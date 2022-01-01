Possible wintry mix Monday morning as warm conditions come to an end

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – As we wrap up a warm and damp New Year’s weekend we look towards Monday for a possible wintry mix across the area as we see a huge temperature swing from a mild weekend to a cold start and a cold day across the area.

Late Sunday evening into the twilight hours of Monday is where the stage will be set. We’ll be tracking a strong cold front making its way through the area and that’s what will bring in the colder air that we need to see any frozen precipitation.

As you can see in this graphic above, activity will start off as light to moderate rain moving from South/Southwest to North/Northeast.

We MAY see a transition over to a rain/snow mix as colder air rushes in from the north and drags colder air to the surface. This transition could happen around 4 to 6 a.m. This event in its totality will not be a long-duration event whatsoever.

This will mainly affect your early Monday morning commute so if you happen to be asleep between the hours of 4 and 9 a.m. then you will miss this activity if it shapes up this way.

A lot needs to come together for this event to happen as it is currently constructed and on top of all of that, none of this will stick. The surface may still be too warm. AT MOST we may see some grassy surfaces pick up a few flakes if everything transitions over to snow briefly before pulling away, which some models are hinting at and that is very plausible.

As you can see, activity is pulling away from the Richmond Metro area around 9 a.m. Southeastern Virginia may see a few snow showers lasting until 10 or 11 a.m. before all activity is done for all of Virginia.

We’ll see clearing skies throughout the remainder of the day and sunshine as well in our afternoon hours but it will be cold. Lows Monday morning will be hovering in the low to mid 30s, which is a big switch from the last several mornings in the upper 50s and 60s.

Rainfall accumulation over Saturday/Sunday morning will be anywhere from a quarter of an inch of rain to half an inch of rain with higher amounts to our North/West.

The ground will be well saturated come early Monday morning.

We’re looking at a much cooler week ahead as well, Tuesday plenty of sunshine returns but with much cooler temperatures with highs in the low to mid 40s, and for Monday some of us may not get out of the upper 30s for daytime highs.

We’ll slightly warm up come Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid 50s but come Friday and Saturday we’re back to colder temperatures with highs only in the low 40s.