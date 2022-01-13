Power companies prepare for Sunday’s potential winter storm after thousands go without power for over a week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As Central Virginia braces for another potential winter storm, power companies hope history won’t repeat itself.

More than 98,000 customers went without power for days following the last winter storm.

Now, The Rappahannock Electric Cooperative told 8News, they already have crews on standby that are prepared to respond.

“REC is proactively staging its workforce across the service territory to respond to outages should they occur,” said Casey Hollins with REC.

She adds that contractors will also be on standby and additional supplies for crews will arrive by the end of the weekend.

Last week, thousands of REC customers were left in the dark for days as crews battled obstacles to restore power.

Power companies say icy roads, downed trees, and broken power lines created challenges, ultimately slowing the process.

The REC is encouraging its members to prepare on their own, too, by stocking up on items like flashlights, batteries, water, and non-perishable food items.

The co-op also urges its members to create an emergency plan.