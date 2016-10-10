Power restored to Chesterfield County schools

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County closed several schools due to power outages on Monday. All power has since been restored, and schools will be open as scheduled on Tuesday.

Gates Elementary, Salem Elementary, Salem Middle, Carver Middle School, L.C. Bird High School, Cosby High School and the Chesterfield Career and Technical Center at Courthouse were all closed Monday due to the outages. The school division’s Central Office building on Krause Road is also without power.

Elsewhere in Central Virginia, a little over 2,000 people are still without power in Central Virginia. At last check, Chesterfield County and Richmond each had more than 500 customers without power.

Beyond power outages, many roads are closed due to downed trees and power lines. There is also some flooding.