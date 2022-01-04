Power still out? Stuck without heat? Find a warming shelter in your area

A downed tree near the community of Bumpass in eastern Louisa County. Much of the county was rendered inaccessible Monday as a result of heavy snow and downed trees. (Photo: Sabrina Shutters/WRIC)

STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) — Over 150,000 Virginians are still without power, and with freezing temperatures expected overnight, counties are opening emergency warming shelters to help save lives.

As a reminder, most county facilities require residents to wear masks to enter, as crowded conditions increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Louisa County

Louisa County opened a warming shelter at the Holly Grove Fire Department early Tuesday, and this evening announced that an overnight shelter is available at Louisa County Middle School, 1009 Davis Hwy.

Cots and blankets will be provided by the county, but residents are asked to ensure they have all their necessary medications and personal supplies.

Stafford County

Stafford County has opened an overnight shelter at Stafford High School, 63 Indians Lane. The location will operate as a warming shelter until 10 p.m., when it will be converted into an overnight shelter for stranded individuals.

Hanover County

Hanover County is operating a warming station with chargers that will be open until 10 p.m. tonight at the Montpelier Recreation Center, 17203 Sycamore Tavern Lane.

The county is not currently operating an overnight shelter, but the warming station will re-open at 9 a.m. tomorrow.

Winns Baptist Church in Hanover will provide overnight shelter for anyone who makes their way to the church before 10 p.m. tonight. The church is located at 12320 Winns Church Road.

Spotsylvania County

Spotsylvania County is operating a warming center at a Spotsylvania County Public Schools facility at 8720 Courthouse Road. The shelter opened Monday night and, as of 7:18 p.m. Tuesday, is still open.

Goochland County

Goochland County has opened a warming shelter at Byrd Elementary School, 2704 Hadensville-Fife Rd.

The shelter will remain open “as needed,” and will provide power to charge cellphones and other electronic devices. Residents are encouraged to bring snacks and other supplies, including any medication they may need to take.

Fluvanna County

While Fluvanna will not have an overnight shelter, the county is opening a warming station on Wednesday, Jan. 5 which will open at 9:00 a.m. and remain open as needed.

The station will be located at Fluvanna County High School, 1918 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy.