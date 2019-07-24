Powhatan baseball to represent Virginia in Dixie Majors World Series.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Powhatan is preparing to represent Virginia in the Dixie Majors World Series in Sterlington, Louisiana, beginning this weekend.

The team has momentum after their run at the state level.

“We just have to keep that same energy. We just have to do exactly what we did in the tournament, just play hard and keep hitting the ball and keep making routine plays as best we can,” third baseman Mitchell Peyton said.

Powhatan will open the double-elimination tournament against North Carolina on Saturday at 10 a.m. Win or lose, they will face either Florida or Tennessee.

Twelve teams will represent 10 states.

“I think people should be very prideful of us being that we are coming not only representing Powhatan but representing Virginia in this tournament,” pitcher DJ Herring said. “There are so many different states coming down and competing for a trophy that it should mean a lot to them to be able to send a team from central Virginia.”