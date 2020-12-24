Powhatan man dies in Christmas Eve morning crash

POWHATAN, Va. (WRIC) The Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that occurred Christmas Eve morning in the 2000 block of Red Lane Road that left a Powhatan man dead.

State police say Kevin Mitchell, 59, of Powhatan was killed when his 1994 GMC Jimmy drove off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Mitchell was not wearing his seatbelt and later died at a local hospital from his injuries.

VSP said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

