RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers are asked to expect delays at some major Richmond intersections this week.

In order to make room for soil testing, roadway trenching and junction box installation, there will be intermittent lane closures at the intersection of Monument Avenue and North Thompson Street, as well as on West Cary Street between South Jefferson Street and South Foushee Street.

According to the Richmond Department of Public Works, the closures will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from Tuesday, May 31 to Friday, June 10.