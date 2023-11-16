NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The White House confirmed Thursday that President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are scheduled to visit Norfolk this weekend.

Official word from the White House Press Office states that the visit will be Sunday, November 19. The President and First Lady have stops planned at Naval Station Norfolk and Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads in Norfolk, where they will participate in a Friendsgiving dinner with servicemembers and military families as part of the White House’s Joining Forces Initiative.

This is all the information about the visit available at this time.