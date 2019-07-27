1  of  3
President Obama’s high school basketball jersey up for auction

by: CNN Newsource, WFLA Newsroom

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) – Back in his high school days, President Obama could be seen racing up and down the basketball court wearing this jersey.

The former commander-in-chief helped the Punahou High School boys’ varsity basketball team win the 19-79 Hawaii State Championship.

But the number 23 jersey wasn’t Obama’s to keep. Another player donned it three years later.

Heritage Auctions is selling the jersey next month, with the starting bid at $25,000. But it will likely go for much more, upwards of $100,000.

